Why did The Undertaker never wrestle Sting in WWE? Real reason revealed by The Deadman

The Undertaker vs. Sting is a dream match that the pro wrestling world could never witness on a big stage. Now that both legends have officially retired, fans often wonder why they never locked horns in a high-profile match despite having an opportunity. During the latest episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman shed light on the frequently asked question.

The Undertaker revealed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon never wanted the match to happen for whatever reason. He added that McMahon did not feel the need for the showdown, which many had been clamoring to witness for years.

McMahon's alleged disinterest in the potential contest was seemingly the reason the dream match between the two icons never came to fruition, even though they were in the same promotion in 2015. WrestleMania 31 was the platform where there was a real possibility of the two icons finally locking horns, as Sting was signed with the Stamford-based promotion back then.

The Phenom disclosed that McMahon was not in favor of this idea, as he might not have found it fascinating. Hence, the former WWE Chairman put The Icon in a feud with Triple H at The Show of Shows, curtailing the hopes of a generational clash between The Undertaker and Stinger.

"Vince [McMahon] didn't want it for whatever reason. I don't know what it was. He just didn't feel it, and everybody else was like, 'You know, people have been clamoring for this match for quite a few years now," The Undertaker said on his podcast.

The Deadman believed the match would not have lived up to people's expectations, even if it had happened. He explained that this was because they were past their prime when the idea of the contest was discussed.

Could The Undertaker vs. Sting still happen in WWE?

After having a phenomenal run in All Elite Wrestling, Sting closed the final chapter of his iconic in-ring career this year. On the other hand, The Undertaker hung up his wrestling boots from pro wrestling in 2020.

WWE, however, is known for producing moments that transcend time, as there's a famous quote, "Never Say Never." The Icon and The Phenom could return to the squared circle for one last dance, as fans have been clamoring to see the two legends go toe-to-toe inside the ring.

'Taker vs. Stinger is a once-in-a-lifetime clash that will possibly remain pending on the pages of history. While it may not happen right now, the prospect of the megastars sharing the stage one last time is plausible in the near future.

