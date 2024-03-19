"I get the itch" - The Undertaker says he recently wanted to end his retirement and return to WWE

The Undertaker has admitted that he recently told his wife, former WWE star Michelle McCool, about potentially ending his retirement.

At WrestleMania 36, the Hall of Famer competed in his final match. He defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match before retiring as a professional wrestler.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under Podcast, the professional wrestling legend revealed that he often gets the "itch" to return to in-ring competition.

"For me, it was extremely tough. I still struggle with it. This will light up the internet. I just got back from Australia. I was having a moment. I looked over at Michelle [McCool] and we're trying to get on the same page since I've been gone. I was like, 'I'm thinking about maybe coming back.' She looked at me for like 15 seconds. 'Are you freaking kidding me? You would risk all the stuff you've had fixed already, now that you've been retired, you would risk that?' I was just in a mood. 'Yeah, I would.' 30 seconds after that she was like, 'Well, when are you going to start training?' I was like, 'Damn, you really want to collect that insurance policy, don't you?'"

Taker clarified that the feeling passed, but he still gets the itch to return now and again:

"I think I'm over it now, but sometimes I get the itch. It's weird," said The Undertaker. [H/T: Fightful]

The Undertaker claimed that he would've faced Sting if the latter hadn't retired

Sting recently retired from professional wrestling after competing in his final match at AEW Revolution 2024. In his final match, The Icon teamed up with Darby Allin to beat The Young Bucks and retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

For years, the professional wrestling world expressed interest in a dream match between The Undertaker and Sting. Speaking on his podcast, The Phenom discussed Sting's retirement. He said:

"Well, I mean, if Sting hadn’t retired, maybe. He ruined the whole thing. I got new knees and he went and had to go and retire. Oh my gosh, we’re going to get so much heat for that."

Would you like to see The Phenom return for one more match? Let us know!

Poll : Should The Undertaker return for one more match? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion