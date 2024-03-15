“He ruined the whole thing” - The Undertaker says he’d have come out of retirement if Sting hadn’t called it quits

The Undertaker has accused Sting of ruining his comeback plans for one final match. Taker retired in 2020 after defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

'Taker, who is synonymous with WrestleMania, was speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast when he was asked if he could have another match. He then referenced Sting and said that it could have happened had the latter not retired, also speaking about his new knees.

“Well, I mean, if Sting hadn’t retired, maybe. He ruined the whole thing. I got new knees and he went and had to go and retire. Oh my gosh, we’re going to get so much heat for that.” [H//T SEScoops]

Sting retired at AEW Revolution after he and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. A match between the two legends would no doubt have been one for the ages.

The Undertaker praises Brock Lesnar for gesture after WrestleMania 30

Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 thereby ending the fabled undefeated streak of the Phenom at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker suffered a concussion in that match after being at the receiving end of three consecutive F5s from the Beast Incarnate. After the match, he was taken to the hospital and it was when he saw what Lesnar did that warmed his heart.

'Taker said:

“I didn’t know this because I was concussed, I didn’t know my name, but my wife told me, when the ambulance got to the hospital in New Orleans, they took me to the hospital right after because I was severely concussed, right? Behind the ambulance was Vince and Brock. Vince left WrestleMania to go to the hospital and Brock was either with Vince or in the next car, so that tells you about the human being right there.”

This shows that despite playing on-screen rivals, these superstars are very much human and some are even friends in real life.

Do you think both legends should come out of retirement someday and give us the match we've all waited for decades? Discuss!