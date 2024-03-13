What did Brock Lesnar do right after ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak?

WWE WrestleMania XXX shocked the world when Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker’s undefeated streak of 21 consecutive WrestleMania wins. Everyone was taken aback by the result. It felt like time stood still when Lesnar hit 'Taker with a devastating F5, and The Deadman didn't kick out. It continues to be a memorable moment, even today.

Unfortunately, The Deadman suffered a concussion during the match and had to be immediately taken in for emergency care. According to 'Taker, both Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon followed him to the hospital to ensure he was well and safe after receiving medical care:

“I didn’t know this because I was concussed, I didn’t know my name, but my wife told me – when the ambulance got to the hospital in new Orleans (After WrestleMania 30), they took me to the hospital right after because I was severely concussed, right? Behind the ambulance was Vince (McMahon) and Brock. Vince left WrestleMania to go to the hospital and Brock was either with Vince or in the next car, so that tells you about the human being right there.”

Not only did The Beast show his concern towards The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, but he also helped restore The Deadman’s confidence the following year. The Undertaker was having trouble with his confidence after suffering a concussion, even though nothing reckless was done.

WWE might bring back Brock Lesnar

WWE distanced itself from Brock Lesnar after allegations against Vince McMahon were made by a former WWE employee Janel Grant. A former UFC Heavyweight Champion was also named in the lawsuit, and many believe that the supposed Heavyweight Champion is Brock Lesnar. However, nothing has been proven just yet.

Even though Lesnar is not in WWE at the moment, he still has a huge legacy that cannot be erased. In an interesting development, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reported that the company is working towards bringing The Beast back:

"In the last few days, there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar. There are movements to bring him back. I should add regarding Brock. I'm not saying he's going to be back. I have no idea if he's going to be back. I wouldn't bring him back but I can tell you that there have been inquiries made and what that means, we will wait and see. It seems like a bad idea to me. Put it that way."

Brock Lesnar’s last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.