Sting's next appearance after AEW Revolution 2024 confirmed

Sting is set to make an appearance after his retirement at AEW Revolution 2024.

The Icon finally called time on his legendary career and hung up his boots at AEW Revolution 2024 after competing in his retirement. He defended his AEW World Tag Team Championships with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks in a brutal match.

The match was filled with several dangerous spots as the Icon turned back the clock on his career and was flying around the ring with ease. In the end, he managed to pick up the win for his team to ensure his perfect win/loss record in AEW remained intact.

Although it's only a few weeks since his retirement, it looks like the Icon is already set to make an appearance. This year's WrestleCon is set to take place in Philadelphia between April 4th and 7th, and the Icon is already advertised for the event:

Sting shared a heartfelt message for Tony Khan after his retirement

The Icon spent the past few years of his career competing in AEW, where he was part of some major storylines and feuds. In the end, Tony Khan treated him like a legend and gave him the farewell he deserved.

Hence, after his retirement, the Icon took to social media to thank Tony Khan for everything he's done for him.

"Still on cloud nine from last Sunday. But it would not have been possible without @TonyKhan. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship… for everything. Thank you Tony!" Sting shared.

It looks like the Icon is ready to replace running around in the ring with signing autographs for the fans.

