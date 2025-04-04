Massive update on Darby Allin's future amid AEW absence - Reports

The AEW fanbase is patiently awaiting the return of Darby Allin. One of the company's most beloved babyfaces, Allin has had a back-and-forth chase for the World Championship. Now that the 32-year-old is facing one of the biggest challenges a man can conquer, new details have been revealed on what's next.

The Daredevil and other AEW babyfaces were battling The Death Riders at the end of 2024. Shortly after coming up short in the Continental Classic, Jon Moxley's heel faction attacked Allin on the New Year's Smash Rampage, stomping a steel chair around his neck and launching him down a flight of stairs. The two-time TNT Champion has been away ever since, but this angle was done to write him out of the storylines so he could resume training to finally climb Mt. Everest.

Allin, unfortunately, will be unable to watch WWE's WrestleMania 41 as he is set to begin climbing the highest mountain in the world above sea level on Tuesday, April 15. New information from the Wrestling Observer confirms that the AEW Original is sure to miss the company's biggest event yet, the seventh annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Allin is obviously in excellent physical shape, but still considered an inexperienced climber. The general rule for climbing Everest is that it takes two months, with inexperienced climbers taking longer. Depending on what sort of recovery Allin needs coming off the mountain, this could put him back on AEW TV in time for build to the July 12 PPV, All In: Texas.

Allin's injuries from wrestling and other activities may cause another problem on the epic trek. The average temperature for mid-April at Everest Base Camp is around 10.4°F or -12°C, but that drops drastically as the trip goes on, especially at night. The 11-year industry veteran was described as a great athlete, with the guts to spare, but it's safe to say he has wrecked his body over the years.

AEW's Breakout Star of the Year for 2021 will earn his place in the history books, regardless of how the Everest journey ends. The Observer noted how two-thirds of climbers reach the summit at 29,032 feet, and this number is even lower for climbers lacking experience, but not by too much. Around 1% of climbers die trying to reach the top.

AEW Collision updated lineup for go-home show

Saturday's AEW Collision episode will feature the go-home Dynasty build. Below is the updated lineup:

PAC vs. Cash Wheeler Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico with Ricochet on commentary Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii Top Flight vs. CRU Athena and Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron and Mercedes Moné Max Caster vs. Open Challenge participant

Saturday's Collision was taped Wednesday at the Civic Center in Peoria, IL. The dark match for this taping saw ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs defeat Kevin Ku, Dominic Garrini, and Davey Bang.

