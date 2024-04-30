Darby Allin reveals what really happened in horrific bus accident, says he was trying to save a 66-year-old

Darby Allin went viral this week after revealing that he was hit by a bus while walking in New York City on Friday night. The popular AEW star has just opened up on exactly what happened before the incident, and how he was struck.

The Invisible Man took to Instagram on Monday to show his busted face, noting that he was hit by a bus while crossing the street over the weekend. Allin mentioned his broken foot, and it looked like his nose was broken from the bus incident. Darby seemed to be in good spirits about the accident and still managed to make his public signing event on Sunday afternoon.

Allin discussed the traffic accident while speaking with The Daly Migs Show on 99.9 KISW in Seattle this morning. The two-time AEW TNT Champion recalled how he was walking with a friend, contemporary artist Raymond Pettibon when he saw the bus coming their way:

"He's like 64 [actually listed at 66-years-old], but he can't walk that well, so we're in New York hanging out, and he's jay-walking, and I see this bus, it's taking a right turn. I'm like, 'There's no way they're going to see Raymond at night, walking, like at all,' Because like I said, he can't really even walk that good. So as like, I'm pushing him, to like, 'Alright! Hurry up, hurry up! Like, go... go! There's a bus coming!,' and then [as] the bus is taking a right," Darby Allin said.

Allin continued and revealed how his head collided with the window of the bus. He also commented on saving Raymond's life. Darby Allin said:

"It wasn't going that... it might've been going like 8-10mph, so it wasn't anything like 30mph, but as I was pushing him out of the way, the side of the bus window... my face bounced off of it. So, you could say I saved Raymond Pettibon's life. [host: you're a hero!] I am a hero," Darby Allin said, confoundingly agreeing with the host's last line.

Darby Allin has not wrestled since losing to Jay White at AEW Big Business on March 13. He previously canceled plans to climb Mt. Everest due to the foot injury. The 31-year-old is currently recovering from the foot injury, but in storyline, he's out due to a broken ankle caused by Bullet Club Gold.

AEW star responds to message from WWE star

Swerve Strickland made history by becoming the AEW World Champion at the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view earlier this month.

Strickland has received congratulatory messages from around the wrestling world, and this week he received a viral message from WWE veteran R-Truth.

Truth promised to call Swerve, and praised him for his success. As seen below, the former NXT North American Champion then responded to Truth today.

"[folded hands emoji x 2] [100 points emoji x 2] I'll be waiting legend! [phone emoji]," Swerve Strickland wrote back.

After winning the AEW World Championship from Samoa Joe at Dynasty on April 21, Swerve retained over Claudio Castagnoli on Collision this past Saturday in his first title defense. AEW will announce his Double Or Nothing challenger on Dynamite this week.