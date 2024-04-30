R-Truth sends a message for Swerve Strickland after his AEW World Title win

AEW has a new World Champion in Swerve Strickland, who captured the title from Samoa Joe at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. Congratulatory messages have poured in from across the wrestling world, and WWE World Tag Team Champion R-Truth has added his name to the list.

It's a special nod from Truth, who was the first recognized black NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Strickland has now established his own legacy, fulfilling his dream of becoming the first black man to raise All Elite Wrestling's top title.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, R-Truth was asked how he feels about being an influence on today's crop of young athletes who are making history for themselves. Truth said it made him emotional before shouting out Swerve Strickland:

"Let me say this, I want to congratulate Swerve. Definitely got to congratulate him on his achievement, his accomplishment. I meant to call you, I'm sorry I haven't called you yet. I'm going to text you."

R-Truth further praised Strickland, noting his talent and drive:

"He's been killing it for a while," Truth continued to say of Strickland. "He's so talented, so humble, so well-deserving of what he's doing now, and you're just seeing the beginning of him." [H/T: F4WOnline]

Truth is currently a champion himself, having won the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside The Miz at WrestleMania XL. The two managed to defend their titles against #DIY on last week's episode of RAW.

Swerve Strickland names his dream Forbidden Door opponent

Swerve Strickland has established himself as a fighting champion, kicking off his first reign as AEW World Champion with an Eliminator match against Kyle Fletcher. He followed up with a successful defense against The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli on the most recent episode of Collision.

Swerve is intent on stamping his name in AEW's history, and the 33-year-old is already looking ahead to future opponents. In a recent appearance for the Social Suplex Podcast Network, Strickland revealed that he would like to face NJPW's Shingo Takagi at this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Swerve claimed to have been a fan of Takagi for 15 years before expressing his desire to face the Japanese star at UBS Arena this June:

"For Forbidden Door, I think Shingo would be one of my favorite people that I've watched for years. That would be someone I would like to tie it up with," said Swerve.

Swerve Strickland has also stated that he wants to have another match with Bryan Danielson. But for now, he'll have to focus on defending his title at AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 26.