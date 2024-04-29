Swerve Strickland reveals his potential Forbidden Door 3 dream opponent

Swerve Strickland, who is on a roll right now in AEW, has revealed his dream opponent for Forbidden Door 3. A match with this particular star could send shockwaves around the wrestling world.

The star in question is none other than Shingo Takagi of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Takagi is a big name in Japan, a member of the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction, and the current NEVER Openweight Champion.

Swerve Strickland was a guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network when he revealed that he would like to face Shingo at Forbidden Door 3.

"I've been a Shingo fan for like 15 years. I met him many times, been on shows with him. Never worked him. Matter of fact, this Forbidden Door will be the first time I'm on the main show, so that's why I'm saying, if I can be a tool or a conduit for somebody to take a story and ride off of that and become something from that, I hope that helps. For Forbidden Door, I think Shingo would be one of my favorite people that I've watched for years. That would be someone I would like to tie it up with." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Swerve Strickland also wants to face Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is checking names off of his bucket list in his last year as a full-time wrestler. The American Dragon tangled with Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty this month, and their match has been called an instant classic by many fans.

A week after Danielson took on Ospreay, Swerve Strickland put his name in the hat to face the former WWE Champion. He was speaking with News4Jax when he said that he wanted a rematch with Danielson after the latter said he owed him one following their previous bout.

“Hopefully he’s doing okay, because I saw the match [with Will Ospreay]. Hopefully he’s doing okay. When the time is right for him to come back, I have a score to settle with him because we faced off on Dynamite and I lost in that match. He owes me,” said Strickland.

It will be interesting to see how this match will turn out given that Swerve Strickland is now the AEW World Champion.