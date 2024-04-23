WWE's Booker T reacts to Swerve Strickland becoming AEW World Champion

AEW crowned a new world champion in Swerve Strickland at Sunday's Dynasty pay-per-view. The historic title win continues to be a trending topic, with fans and wrestlers weighing in. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts.

The 18-minute Dynasty main event saw Strickland defeat Samoa Joe to secure his third career world championship victory. The 13-year veteran has worked for WWE, NJPW, and countless other promotions, and has held the World Heavyweight Championships in Major League Wrestling and Combat Zone Wrestling, but this was arguably the biggest win of his career.

Former world champion Booker T discussed Swerve's big moment while speaking to Alfred Konuwa of Pro Wrestling Bits this week. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he's a big fan of the former NXT North American Champion, and it's awesome to see him at the top of AEW.

"I'm a big fan of Swerve Strickland, man. I saw him in the airport a couple of months ago, and him, and I networked a little bit then. But to see Swerve Strickland become the first black champion over in AEW is really, really, really awesome. I was listening to him talk just this morning about how Kofi Kingston just won it [World Title] not too long ago, and now he's winning it," Booker T said.

Booker continued and pointed to how there has been progress in pro wrestling, going back to Ron Simmons becoming the first black world champion in 1992 by winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

"That just lets you know, the generational gap, like when I won it, then was so... like from when Ron Simmons won it, then it was so many years before another [black wrestler] won it, then it was so many years before another won it. This shows progress in professional wrestling. So for me, I'm all down with Swerve Strickland being the world champion, not just because of nothing from a showpiece perspective or anything like that; this dude is really that damn good inside the squared circle. He deserves to be the World Champion," Booker T said.

Dynasty marked Swerve's second AEW championship win. He and Keith Lee previously held the World Tag Team Championship for 70 days in 2022.

WWE legend said top AEW star should be the next world champion

The All Elite Wrestling roster is full of potential challengers for the new world champion, Swerve Strickland.

Will Ospreay defeated Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty this past week to continue his winning streak. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said The Commonwealth Kingpin should be the next world champion in Tony Khan's company.

Nash suggested AEW put the title on Ospreay at All In on August 25 from London. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said The Aerial Assassin was the guy for All Elite Wrestling.

"He's [Will Ospreay] the guy! If Wembley is the show, you gotta crown him there, and that should be your number one goal—to make him the face of your company. Because he is the guy!" Kevin Nash said. [From 46:50 to 47:12]

Ospreay is on a six-match winning streak since returning to AEW as a contracted talent. He's defeated Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson.