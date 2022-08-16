"Very good in that role" - Booker T says AEW star is a big miss for WWE faction

WWE legend Booker T said Swerve Strickland (FKA Isaiah "Swerve" Scott) will be a big miss in Hit Row.

Hit Row, the faction consisting of Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, made their surprising return to WWE television last week on SmackDown. Swerve, who was part of the faction during his run with the company. He is currently signed with AEW, which is why he was not a part of Hit Row's return.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame show, Booker T talked about the faction's return. The Hall of Famer was pleased to see them and feels that the only missing piece in the group is Swerve Strickland

"We don't got Isaiah Swerve. And the thing is, Swerve was very good in that role. I got a chance to see Swerve in a totally different light because I didn't know he could rap. I didn't know he could spit like he could and I was like, 'This dude, man, this might be the ticket.' And now Swerve tag teaming with Keith Lee in AEW and are the tag team champions. Swerve is missing [from Hit Row]," said Booker T. [From 46:30 to 47:20]

He continued and said the faction will figure it out:

"I tell you what, man, I think they'll [Hit Row] figure it out," said the Hall of Famer. [From 48:03 to 48:08]

Strickland is currently one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions alongside Keith Lee, which they won after defeating The Young Bucks.

What's the latest on Hit Row in WWE?

As per a recent report from PWInsider, Hit Row will be showcased as babyfaces on SmackDown going forward.

The trio surprisingly returned on last week's show, where Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis defeated enhancement talent on the Blue brand.

They were released by the company last November due to budget cuts, just a few weeks after they debuted on SmackDown.

