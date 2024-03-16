Unfortunate update on AEW star Darby Allin 

Following his match earlier this week at AEW Dynamite: Big Business, some updates regarding Darby Allin have come out. He'll have to postpone some of his plans due to a foot injury he sustained.

Earlier this week, the former TNT Champion competed in his first match since Sting's retirement at Revolution. He faced Jay White in a first-time-ever singles match as he looked to keep up the momentum in what could be his final match till his attempt to climb Mount Everest.

A report from TMZ came out regarding a foot injury Darby Allin sustained during this match. This happened around two minutes into the contest. On Twitter, the AEW star confirmed that the reports were accurate and that he was indeed suffering from an injury. This meant that he would have to postpone his trip to scale Everest.

"Unfortunately the foots really broke from Wednesdays match. Everest will have to be next year" Allin tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Darby Allin was seemingly supposed to be written off of TV

After his loss to Jay White, Darby Allin was attacked by the rest of Bullet Club Gold, as a show of sportsmanship from the Switchblade was just bait for an attack from the faction.

The Acclaimed, the other half of the super-faction, the Bang Bang Scissor Gang, came out to save Allin. White and The Gunns stepped aside before taking matters into their own hands and turning on their comrades.

This meant the end of the super-faction, as the Bang Bang Gang had shown their true colors. As if it was not enough, they had Darby at the center of the ring before attacking his ankle with a steel chair.

This was seemingly how they planned on writing him off before his venture to Mt. Everest.

Expand Tweet

However, a legitimate injury will hold him back, and it looks like he will try to scale the great mountain next year instead.

Poll : Did you realize Darby was injured? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion