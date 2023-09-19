AEW star Darby Allin announces when he will climb Mount Everest

AEW star Darby Allin is known for taking a lot of risks in the ring, but he has officially announced when he will take the ultimate risk: climb Mount Everest.

The people who have seen Darby wrestle will have seen him get thrown down flights of stairs, dragged down the street attached to a car, and torpedo himself around the ring as if his life depended on it.

But earlier this year, Allin revealed that he wants to do something that no wrestler has ever done before, and might never do again, which is climb to the summit of Mount Everest.

During an interview with Steve Migs, Darby revealed his upcoming training schedule to prepare himself for the big climb, which Allin stated should begin in April 2024.

"I go to Switzerland in October, train there. I go to China in November. I go to New Zealand in February, and actual Mount Everest is April. I've never climbed any mountains before. I wanted to go zero to 100. I wanted to show that the mind, the will to do something, is strong enough to where you don't have to train for anything. They're [climbing company he's working with] like, 'come on.' I agreed to get the proper training. The actual climb is in April and it's two months to climb it." (H/T Fightful)

Darby Allin also stated that he is more than happy to put his well-being at risk if it means more people are attracted to AEW as a promotion, even going as far as saying that he is completely at peace with dying on Mount Everest.

"If I'm the guinea pig to do crazy stuff to get more eyes on the company, let me be that guy. That's why I want to climb Mount Everest. I want to be the first wrestler to climb Mount Everest. I want to be the first wrestler to go to space. To do everything. To me, I feel a lot of people in wrestling are like, 'What's your character?' 'I'm not scared of anything. I'm a big bad man.' In real life they're like, 'Don't hurt me.' I legit have no fear and am totally at peace if I die at Mount Everest. That's why I'm like, 'Let me do that. Let me make history.' I feel there is only so much we can do in the confines of a wrestling show. I'm thinking outside the box. How do we get more random buzz for people who don't watch wrestling? If you see it on the news, 'pro wrestler climbs Mount Everest.'" (H/T Fightful)

Darby Allin will be in action at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

With Darby Allin's training for Mount Everest beginning in October, he hasn't got a lot of time left in AEW before he makes the huge commitment of beginning his summit.

But before he begins his training, he still has a few scores to settle in All Elite Wrestling, with one of them being with Christian Cage and the AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus. This score could be settled this week on the "Grand Slam" edition of Rampage as Darby Allin teams up with Sting to take on Cage and Luchasaurus.

Darby Allin and Sting are yet to lose as a tag team, with the two men having already defeated FTR and the House of Black in their previous two matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

