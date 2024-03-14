Top AEW faction turns heel after Darby Allin’s disappointing loss

A top AEW faction finally turned to the dark side after Darby Allin's loss on Dynamite: Big Business 2024. The stable in question is Bullet Club Gold.

On the March 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite, Jay White defeated the former TNT Champion in Allin's first match since retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Sting at Revolution 2024. White seemed to extend a hand of respect towards his opponent after the bout, but it turned out to be a swerve as he unleashed The Gunns on Allin.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion targeted Allin's leg but was interrupted by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn. The two teams discussed the situation, and White appeared to allow Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to lead Allin out of the arena for medical support.

That turned out to be a ruse as well, as Jay shockingly hit Billy Gunn with a steel chair right in front of his sons. The Acclaimed tried retaliating against the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions but were laid out in the attempt, seemingly breaking up the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

White wrapped Darby Allin's leg in a chair and hit it with a baseball bat, seemingly writing him out before he attempted to climb Mt. Everest.

It remains to be seen how the AEW World Trios Champions respond to the betrayal of Bullet Club Gold.

