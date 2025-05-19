Darby Allin pulls off a major move amid AEW absence

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin pulled off a massive feat amid his absence from AEW TV. He has been away from in-ring action for nearly five months now.

Darby Allin was last seen on AEW Dynamite in December 2024, when his Continental Classic match with Ricochet ended in a time-limit draw. Allin was preparing to climb Mount Everest during his hiatus, and he finally achieved his goal.

It was recently revealed that Allin had reached the summit of Mount Everest. Meanwhile, Allin shared some snippets from the top of the mountain. On Instagram, the 32-year-old star posted a picture of himself pulling off the major move. He successfully managed to plant an AEW flag on the top of Mount Everest. The Daredevil wrote the following in the caption of the post:

"Mount Everest summit. What a ride thanks @aew for everything in life. Thanks to the amazing team at adventure consultants and the Sherpa squad this sh*t was wild!"

The original post can be viewed via this link.

Top AEW star reacted to Darby Allin's incredible achievement

After Darby Allin successfully climbed Mount Everest, he received positive messages from many in the pro wrestling fraternity. Top AEW star Swerve Strickland also reacted to Allin's achievement.

Strickland has been a close friend of The Daredevil for years, and they have immense respect for each other. The former AEW World Champion recently took to X to share pictures of his friend and colleague from the top of Mount Everest. He also wrote the following message to celebrate Allin's success.

"TOP OF THE WORLD!!! @DarbyAllin," Strickland wrote.

You can view the post below.

Allin has finally fulfilled his dream of climbing Mount Everest. Fans can expect to see him on AEW TV sooner rather than later. Only time will tell when he will be back.

