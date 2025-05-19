AEW issues official statement after Darby Allin makes history

After months of anticipation, Darby Allin has finally made history and achieved a lifelong goal. AEW has released an official statement congratulating him on this milestone.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Allin and the rest of his team had made it to the top of Mount Everest. He has not been seen in the Tony Khan-led promotion since late December, as he needed to make preparations before this major moment. This all ended up well, as he achieved this great feat.

AEW has posted congratulatory messages on its social media platforms for Darby Allin. They included a notice revealing that his team had successfully reached the peak and was taking it all in before beginning their descent. He also made history by setting a record for a kickflip at the highest elevation, which was nearly 21,000 feet.

"Congratulations to @DarbyAllin for reaching the summit of Mount Everest!" the post read.

Updates on the plans for Darby Allin in AEW

In late December, the former TNT Champion was written off-screen following a brutal attack by The Death Riders. It was then mentioned that he would be out indefinitely.

Fightful Select reported that in early 2025, there was a belief that Darby Allin would return from his conquest to climb Mount Everest by spring, and he would participate in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Plans were also in place to have him at Double or Nothing.

But since plans have changed, with Allin not making it back in time for either, there are no details about his booking, as there has yet to be a specific timeline for his possible return to AEW. This will all depend on when he'll be back from climbing down Mt. Everest.

Once he returns, he'll surely go after The Death Riders since he has a bone to pick with them and he never leaves anything unsettled. This development is something Jon Moxley should pay close attention to.

