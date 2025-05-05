Darby Allin creates history amid AEW absence

AEW star Darby Allin is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He has been with the Jacksonville-based company since its inception and has proven over and over that he is a modern-day great. The Daredevil is a former two-time TNT Champion and has held the World Tag Team Championship once with the Icon, Sting.

Darby Allin has been on a hiatus since December 2024. For the longest time, he desired to climb Mount Everest. He is currently fulfilling his dream, as a few hours ago, he posted a clip of himself from the Earth's tallest mountain.

Interestingly, in this video, he did a skateboard kickflip. This skateboarding trick was performed at 20,958 feet, and according to The Invisible Man, he created a world record by doing it at this height.

"🚨highest elevation kickflip world record🚨 20958 feet!"

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Allin on this amazing feat and wishes him a safe return. It remains to be seen when his mountaineering adventure will end. The timeline of his All Elite Wrestling return is unknown. However, thousands of fans worldwide thoroughly miss him. After all, for years, he has been positioned as the future face of the company.

Darby Allin reflects on his dream to climb Mount Everest

Initially, the Daredevil planned to climb Mt. Everest in 2024. However, due to an injury, this adventure was postponed to this year. A few months ago, he candidly spoke about his extraordinary dream. Furthermore, he thanked his employers for allowing him to experience this in the middle of his career.

"I want to always dig deep down inside and remind myself of what I am capable of and who I am. I'm very excited for that opportunity to do with Everest and very grateful that AEW is letting me do this in the middle of my career," said Allin. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Darby Allin's last match in All Elite Wrestling was against Ricochet on Dynamite #273.

