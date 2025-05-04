Ricochet gives himself a new name after major alliance in AEW

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet referred to himself with an interesting new name following the AEW alliance. He has also been announced for a blockbuster multi-man match next Wednesday.

While Ricochet's move to AEW last year felt underwhelming a few months after his debut, he quickly turned everything around by turning heel. The Future of Flight has been doing incredible work as a heel for the past few months, both onscreen and on social media, generating more heat each week.

Meanwhile, the former Intercontinental Champion gave himself a new name. It was announced during the recent episode of Collision that Ricochet will team up with The Young Bucks to face the team of Swerve Strickland, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe in a trios match. The Bucks reacted to the match, stating the following on X/Twitter:

"Woah, new Founding Father’s match graphic just dropped!"

With Matthew and Nicholas Jackson declaring themselves the 'Founding Fathers,' the 36-year-old reacted to The Bucks' post, proclaiming himself the 'Chosen One.'

"I am the chosen one," he wrote.

AEW President offered high praise for Ricochet

AEW President Tony Khan recently showered praise on the former United States Champion's in-ring ability and amazing character work. During a recent interview with Z100 New York, Khan declared the former WWE Superstar one of the best characters in wrestling:

"He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that... He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion."

Moreover, the 36-year-old continues to do great as a heel character on TV, and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for him moving forward.

