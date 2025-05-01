"That guy is a star" - Tony Khan wants 4-time WWE champion to never leave AEW 

AEW has a loaded roster with several high-profile names, many of whom have previously performed in WWE. One of the stars who seems to have found his groove working for Tony Khan's promotion is Ricochet. Khan is so impressed with the former WWE star's work that he wants to see him stay in AEW forever.

Though his in-ring prowess was never in question, the 36-year-old star often struggled with character work during his time in WWE. However, over the last few months in AEW, Ricochet's heel persona has become a highlight of its weekly programming. Not only is he genuinely funny, but he also backs it up with phenomenal performances inside the squared circle week in and week out.

In a recent interview with Z100 New York, Tony Khan showered praise on Ricochet. Khan added that he was happy to see the former US Champion grow into one of the most formidable heels in wrestling.

"He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that... He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain Ricochet that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion."

Khan went as far as to say that he wants to see Ricochet stay in AEW for years to come, and potentially, forever.

"I’m proud that AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now." (H/T - Cultaholic)

Adam Cole is also a fan of Ricochet's work in AEW

Not just Tony Khan, Ricochet's colleagues from AEW have been going gaga over his work in the promotion. Adam Cole recently stated that while the world was already aware of what The One and Only could offer as a wrestler, they were now witnessing a new side of him that could propel him to newer heights.

"He's showing the world what he can bring to the table. Maybe people thought, 'Oh, okay, cool.' He can do all these really, really cool athletic things, and that's awesome, and we really love that. But now he's showing what a great character he can be, the timing that he has. Just his aura right now is absolutely unbelievable. So, yeah, Ricochet's work has been absolutely incredible to watch. It's been super super fun, and I'll tell you what, you know, I may be a good guy, but I'm liking this new side of Ricochet. I am," Cole said.

Ricochet was in action on this week's episode of Dynamite, where he teamed up with The Elite to defeat the team of Kenny Omega, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey.

