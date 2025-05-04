Potential spoiler on AEW star Mariah May's future amid WWE rumors

A recent promotional activity potentially spoiled Mariah May's future with AEW. Amid rumors of May leaving All Elite Wrestling for WWE, the Tony Khan-led promotion made a noticeable change.

Ad

After suffering a brutal loss to Toni Storm in the Hollywood Ending match at Revolution 2025, Mariah May has not been on AEW TV. The Glamour has had a great run in the company so far, but reports have indicated that she will eventually join WWE. May's absence from All Elite Wrestling programming has only fueled the rumors.

The Glamour is still under contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion, as her deal will reportedly expire in November this year. However, AEW recently made a big change that involves the former Women's World Champion. MAX, which streams All Elite Wrestling's shows, removed May from its latest Collision poster. This could mean that she might not return in the near future.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

May has turned out to be one of the best signings for AEW. She has had a memorable feud with Toni Storm and captured the Women's World Championship. If she decides to leave the company, she has already achieved a lot.

Wrestling veteran is not optimistic about Mariah May's potential WWE run

While many fans are excited about Mariah May potentially heading to WWE, wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't seem optimistic. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that May would "fall in line" if she joined the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

"Bro, I don’t watch AEW. I honestly can't say, but I'll be honest with you unless, ohh my God, bro [sighs], unless this is one of the greatest movie actresses of our time, she is just going to fall in line like everybody else, man!"

Only time will tell what the future has in store for The Glamour amid rumors about her next move in pro wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More