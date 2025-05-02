Major update on Mariah May's future amid WWE speculations - Reports

Mariah May's future has been up in the air, with recent speculation that she could leave for WWE. New details have come to light regarding her future.

Ad

Mariah May joined All Elite Wrestling last year and, within a short span of time, was involved in a storyline with Toni Storm. She eventually won the Women's World Championship from Storm at AEW All In 2024. Since then, she dropped the title to Storm at Grand Slam: Australia. The two athletes locked horns once again at Revolution 2025, with Storm prevailing once more over her former mentee. Following this loss, May has not stepped inside an AEW ring. Since then, there have been reports that she won't re-sign her contract when it expires this year. There was also speculation that she was interested in signing with WWE.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of Fightful Select Q&A, wrestling insider Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the possibility of WWE signing the 26-year-old. Sapp responded that he couldn't say for sure whether the Stamford-based company had made a "big" offer to May or whether she had told AEW that she wasn't going to re-sign with them, as it has been reported so far. However, it is expected that, in all likelihood, she might be heading to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

EC3 offered some advice to Mariah May amid WWE rumors

Mariah May has been one of the top stars in the women's division in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Hence, it should come as no surprise that she is looking to capitalize on her star power and join WWE. However, she will need to set herself apart from her peers if she joins the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 advised Mariah May to show up in WWE with a lot of ideas and the ability to stand out in the global juggernaut.

"If she is to come, I would make sure and encourage her to come with a plethora of ideas and the ability to stand out and be unafraid to be pulled back as opposed to hold [sic] yourself back," EC3 said. [10:58 - 11:12]

Ad

You can check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if the former AEW Women's World Champion does end up joining WWE eventually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More