Mariah May receives important advice amid rumors of WWE signing (Exclusive)

Mariah May is arguably one of the cornerstones of the AEW women's division. The Woman from Hell has had a rapid rise in the Jacksonville-based promotion, becoming a valuable asset to the Tony Khan-led company. EC3 recently sent a message to May amid widespread speculation about her pro wrestling future.

Ad

As per recent reports, The Glamour's contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire in the summer. The former AEW Women's World Champion is likely to receive a lucrative offer from the Triple H-led organization, which is well aware of the value she brings to the table.

Interestingly, May has been a lifelong fan of WWE, which could prompt her to join the Stamford-based promotion after the end of her current AEW deal. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 discussed Mariah May potentially heading to WWE in a few months.

Ad

Trending

The Top One Percent had some words of wisdom for The Fighting Princess. He shared some valuable advice for the 26-year-old star before her potential move to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"If she is to come, I would make sure and encourage her to come with a plethora of ideas and the ability to stand out and be unafraid to be pulled back as opposed to hold [sic] yourself back," EC3 said. [10:58 - 11:12]

Ad

The former 24/7 Champion seemed appreciative of the idea of The Glamour ending up in WWE. EC3 encouraged the former AEW Women's World Champion to look for ways to stand out on a stacked WWE roster. He also urged May not to suppress her creativity, as it could be a key for her to succeed in the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the full conversation below.

Ad

Mariah May has been absent from AEW TV since Revolution 2025

At Revolution 2025, Mariah May and Toni Storm finally concluded their historic rivalry. They left the California crowd stunned by delivering one of the most violent women's matches in the history of pro wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the end, Toni Storm defeated The Woman from Hell to craft a "Hollywood Ending" to their rivalry. The Fighting Princess has not shown up on AEW TV since failing to win the AEW Women's World Championship at Revolution 2025.

It will be intriguing to see if Tony Khan brings back Mariah May on television before the expiry of her current deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Will May choose to remain with All Elite Wrestling, or will she head to WWE in a few months? Only time will tell.

Ad

If you use quotes from here, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudhanshu Dixit Sudhanshu Dixit writes for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW section and is pursuing an undergraduate degree in journalism. He worked as a contributor with Sportskeeda for two years before taking a 15-month hiatus and re-joining the company as an intern.



An experienced writer, his mantra is “research, recheck, and revise” to ensure his articles are accurate, relevant, and factual.



He got hooked on pro wrestling in 2016 with Royal Rumble being one of the first shows he watched. Roman Reigns is his favorite superstar, and one of the qualities that Sudhanshu admires in Reigns is his transformation from a slightly one-dimensional babyface to a godly heel. If he could go back to the Attitude Era, he would like to manage Shawn Michaels and would sing his theme song to him in an effort to get the Heartbreak Kid to hire him.



Besides pro wrestling, Sudhanshu is also interested in cricket, which he watches in his free time while balancing his academic responsibilities. Know More