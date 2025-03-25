Mariah May's AEW contract expiring soon - Reports

Mariah May is one of AEW's breakout stars. Hailing from England, she joined the company in 2023. Her recent rivalry with Toni Storm was arguably one of the best storylines in modern wrestling history. Furthermore, her Women's World Title reign was quite dominant.

According to Fightful, the Woman from Hell's contract with All Elite Wrestling will expire this year. Sources further state that it will end in the summer. It is unknown if this contract had any option years, but given the push she has received in recent months, it would be surprising if it did not. Nevertheless, this report added that the company will certainly look to extend the 26-year-old's services.

The news of her contract status spread in the AEW locker room following her loss to Timeless Toni Storm at Revolution 2025. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former World Champion. However, if she decided to leave the Jacksonville-based company and join WWE, the wrestling world would go berserk.

Jeff Jarrett praised Mariah May & Toni Storm’s historic match at AEW Revolution

At the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm successfully defended her title against a vicious Mariah May. This showdown was bloody, emotional, cinematic, and one of the highest-rated matches of the night. It was praised by several veterans, including the legendary Jeff Jarrett.

On a recent episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the Last Outlaw called Storm and May true professionals. He also complimented their match's artistic ending.

"Hats off to both those ladies. They work their a** off. In a way, that’s the essence of our business. A story that plays out over months and months, and you get a conclusion. I thought about the shot when it said ‘The End’ and both warriors, lady warriors, are down," said Jarrett. [H/T 411 Mania]

Mariah May is a former Goddesses of Stardom Champion with Mina Shirakawa.

