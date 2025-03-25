3 ways Mariah May could return to AEW

At Revolution 2025, Mariah May unsuccessfully challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. The Glamour crossed all the limits of violence in an attempt to take the coveted title from her former mentor, but Storm persisted through May's ruthlessness to retain her championship.

The Woman from Hell has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since the California pay-per-view. After getting the "Hollywood Ending" to her trilogy with The Timeless Superstar, The Fighting Princess is unlikely to go after the Women's World Title anytime soon.

It will be intriguing to see whom The Glamour targets upon her eventual return to the Tony Khan-led company. In this article, let's look at three ways Mariah May could come back to All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Mariah May could set her sights on Mercedes Mone's AEW TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone has been the TBS Champion for over ten months now. During her memorable reign, The CEO has defeated talented stars like Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and many more.

The former Sasha Banks has rarely looked vulnerable in any of her title defenses so far. However, things could take a drastic turn for Mone if Mariah May decides to go after her TBS Title.

A few months ago, Mercedes Mone teased setting her sights on the AEW Women's World Title, which at that point was in the grasp of the Fighting Princess. The 26-year-old star was quick to respond to Mone, telling her to "Keep Looking" in one of her social media posts.

Mariah May then went on to target The CEO in offscreen interviews, claiming that AEW was protecting the company's "golden girl" from her. Now that she is no longer in the main event picture, The Woman from Hell could finally ignite a rivalry with the former WWE star.

Mariah May is unlike anyone Mone has faced before. While The Boss herself is a convincing heel, she is far less twisted as a character than The Glamour.

If there is anyone who poses a serious threat to Mone's title reign, it is Toni Storm's former protege. It wouldn't be surprising if May ended up dethroning The CEO, as it would finally allow Mercedes Mone to pursue bigger things in AEW.

#2. The Glamour could finally enter a rivalry with Jamie Hayter

At All In 2024, Mariah May dethroned Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. Interestingly, Jamie Hayter made her long-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion during the pre-show of the same pay-per-view.

May and Hayter never got to cross paths during The Glamour's Women's World Title reign. During one of her offscreen interviews, The Fighting Princess joked that she wouldn't wrestle the Ever-Shiniest Striker until the latter reverts to her original look.

Jamie Hayter has been away from AEW television since January 2025. The former AEW Women's World Champion recently disclosed that she doesn't have any visa problems, leaving fans confused about why she has been kept off television.

Nonetheless, Tony Khan could bring the Ever-Shiniest Striker back soon to pit her against Mariah May. After the conclusion of her feud with Toni Storm, the 26-year-old star desperately needs a worthy opponent.

Hayter fits that bill perfectly. A non-title feud between two of the most versatile performers in the AEW women's division would certainly be a compelling affair.

It would be the perfect storyline for May to continue her recent momentum.

#1. Mariah May could align with MJF

In the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF talked about MVP's offer for him to join The Hurt Syndicate. The Salt of the Earth agreed that he needed a few allies in his corner to take him closer to the AEW World Championship.

However, The Devil might turn down The Syndicate's membership to start his own faction instead. With MJF's former partner Hammerstone now being a free agent, the chances of the 29-year-old star forming his own group seem pretty decent.

The former International Champion could add some variety to his newest faction by adding in a female superstar. If The Devil does recruit someone from the women's division, Mariah May would be the perfect candidate for the job.

The unholy alliance of May and MJF could bring chaos to All Elite Wrestling. Both individuals are top heels in their respective divisions, and their partnership could spell doom for the rest of the roster.

It would also be a fresh direction for The Glamour's character now that she is no longer in the main event scene.

