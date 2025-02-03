Top star claims AEW is worried about her outshining "golden girl" Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks)

Mercedes Mone is the reigning TBS Champion in AEW. She also holds the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

On the other hand, Mariah May is the current AEW Women's World Champion. Despite being the possessor of the highest prize in the company's women's division, The Glamour feels that the former Sasha Banks is getting more priority than her.

The AEW Women's Champion recently sat down for a virtual interview on The Wrestling Classic, during which she expressed her dissatisfaction with AEW. She claimed the company was disrespecting her by not giving her more in-ring segments and by shoving her backstage.

"I think that’s a total and utter waste of my time and disrespectful to me as the world champion, but what’s new? All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage when I’m the best person they have on the mic, and I’m stuck backstage," she said.

During the same interview, she claimed that Mercedes Mone is the reason why AEW is partial to her.

“They don’t want me out there because I’m gonna outshine their golden girl, Mercedes," she said. [6:18 - 6:22]

Mariah May claimed to be a bigger star than Mercedes Mone

A few days ago, Mariah May appeared on Going Ringside for an interview where she was asked about Mercedes Mone. The question seemed to irritate her, and she annoyedly replied that she was better than the CEO.

"I mean, I'm here doing this, not her, for a reason because I'm a bigger star and I'm the world champion. She can have all these titles because she needs to because none of them are the world title."

Mariah May has found her new challenger for her championship belt, Toni Storm. The two are set to clash again at AEW Grand Slam Australia on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland.

