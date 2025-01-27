Top AEW star firmly believes she's a "bigger star" than Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone made an instant impact in AEW after her debut, but she hasn't climbed all the way to the top of the company yet. The throne in the women's division currently belongs to Mariah May, who recently claimed to be a bigger star than The CEO.

Mercedes is the reigning TBS Champion, but she also holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and RevPro's Undisputed British Women's title. However, Mariah May's AEW Women's World Championship might top them all, and she made sure to point that out in a recent interview.

Speaking to Going Ringside, the 26-year-old was asked about Mercedes Mone. She noted that she, Mariah May, was the one being interviewed, which makes her a bigger star. Additionally, she holds her World Championship in higher regard than Mone's belts:

"I mean, I'm here doing this, not her, for a reason because I'm a bigger star and I'm the World Champion. She can have all these titles because she needs to because none of them are the World Title." [H/T Fightful]

AEW's Mariah May finds herself in a familiar position with Harley Cameron

When Mariah May debuted in AEW, she immediately attached herself to Toni Storm. The English star looked up to Storm as a mentor for months before ultimately betraying her and taking the AEW Women's World Championship for herself.

Now, it seems that Mariah has her own sycophant, with Harley Cameron following her around. In the same interview on Going Ringside, May commented on the Australian star:

"Don't even say her name. Don't even say her name. She'll appear. I'm surprised she's not here right now rolling into frame. She just follows me around."

Cameron has also tried cozying up to May's former mentor, Toni Storm. The Timeless star shocked the world with her performance on the latest episode of Collision, and she's set to face Mariah May for the Women's World Championship at Grand Slam Australia next month. Only time will tell whether Harley Cameron will get involved.

