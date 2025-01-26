Toni Storm gets the highest praise from major star after AEW twist: "Best in the world"

Toni Storm shocked fans—and Mariah May—last night by revealing her "performance of a lifetime" on AEW Collision. Amid a wave of praise for her character work, fellow All Elite star Will Ospreay has called her the best in the world.

After losing the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at All In 2024, Storm went on hiatus. She traveled the world but couldn't find redemption in Mexico or Japan. When she returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion, she had shockingly reverted to rookie status, with all signs of her "Timeless" character erased.

Convinced that her greatest enemy was gone for good, Mariah May bullied the clueless Storm, who won the Women's Casino Gauntlet match two weeks ago, for a shot at May's AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam Australia. However, Toni chose their face-to-face segment last night to reveal that she hadn't forgotten anything; she was still "Timeless."

Fans and critics alike have gushed over the shocking twist, and Will Ospreay took to X/Twitter early this morning to proclaim that the former AEW Women's World Champion was the best in the world:

"Toni Storm is the best in the world," Ospreay wrote.

"Timeless" Toni Storm issues massive threat to Mariah May

Mariah May showed no mercy as she beat her mentor down during their face-off last night on AEW Collision. Despite security and officials trying to stop her, she mercilessly beat her rival with the Women's World Championship belt. However, before she could leave Daily's Place, Toni Storm removed her proverbial mask and revealed herself to be still "Timeless."

Storm then cut a passionate promo in the ring. She poured out all her rage, promising to destroy the monster she had created in Mariah May:

"Mariah May, you may be the woman from Hell, but you came from my womb, and I will shove you back up there and spit you out! For I am Timeless, Timeless, Timeless Toni Storm, and I'm gonna rip your t*ts off!" said Storm.

Cameras caught up with Mariah May after the segment, but the champ was speechless. Meanwhile, Toni had a single word for the fans. The two are scheduled to face off in Storm's home country of Australia on February 15 with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line.

