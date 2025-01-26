Toni Storm breaks silence with a 1-word reaction after reviving the Timeless persona in AEW

Toni Storm made headlines after reintroducing her iconic Timeless gimmick. The former AEW Women's World Champion has broken silence after last night's Collision.

Mariah May is set to face "Timeless" Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. On last night's AEW Collision, Storm and The Glamour had a face-to-face confrontation. After a heated promo battle, Storm revealed herself as The Timeless One and promised to end her opponent at the Grand Slam PPV.

After the show, All Elite Wrestling's X (formerly known as Twitter) account posted exclusive footage of Mariah May and Toni Storm. The Timeless One reacted to her performance with one word:

Trending

"Bravo!" Storm said.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Mariah May responds to the shocking twist by The Timeless One.

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May says Toni Storm will never be her friend

Toni Storm and Mariah May had a great rivalry last year. Mariah was introduced to the fans as Storm's fan. However, The Glamour showed her true colors after winning the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. She went on to defeat Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In.

During a recent interview with Niko Knows Best, Mariah May said that she's always been a fan of The Timeless One; However, has no plans on making her a friend in the future:

"I've always been a Toni Storm fan, that's why I chose to follow her and to learn everything from her, and to steal her life. I always knew coming in I was going to use Toni Storm. I have no relationship with Toni Storm. Mina [Shirakawa], I love, we're still friends, I love Mina, I gave her a chance, she couldn't get the job done which I'm not surprised. But Toni is not my friend, she's never been my friend, and she never will be my friend." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The fans will have to wait and see if The Timeless One reclaims the AEW Women's World Championship from Mariah May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback