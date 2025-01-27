  • home icon
Mariah May accuses AEW star of trying to steal her spotlight: "Don't even say her name"

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 27, 2025 09:46 GMT
Mariah May AEW
Mariah May is a top AEW star (Image source: Mariah May on X)

AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May recently accused an AEW star of hogging her spotlight. May also claimed that the talent happened to follow her everywhere.

Mariah May was referring to Harley Cameron. For those unaware, May and Cameron have had some funny social media interactions in the past. The two also had a Hot Girl Graps non-title match a few weeks ago on Collision, where The Glamour secured the win.

The AEW Women's World Champion was asked about Harley Cameron during her interview on Going Ringside. May asked the show's host not to say Cameron's name as she felt the upstart followed her around.

"Don't even say her name. Don't even say her name. She'll appear. I'm surprised she's not here right now rolling into frame. She just follows me around."

May was also asked whether Harley Cameron was trying to steal her spotlight. While presumably in character, the 26-year-old said Cameron liked her and lived near her apartment.

"Probably, she's doing really well for herself. Why don't I just, I think she just likes me. I don't know. I think she has a little soft spot for me. She follows me a lot. She actually lives quite near me. She does live near you. She lives opposite me. I just find every time I leave my apartment, she happens to be there with her English bulldog, and I'm like, 'Oh, gosh.'" [H/T: Fightful]

Mariah May is slated to defend her title against her former mentor

A few weeks ago, Toni Storm won the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet to earn an AEW Women's World Title opportunity. It was later announced that Mariah May will defend her Women's World Championship against her former mentor, Storm, at the Grand Slam: Australia pay-per-view on February 15.

The story got more intriguing after Toni Storm returned to her 'Timeless' gimmick last Saturday on Collision. It remains to be seen who walks out of Grand Slam: Australia with the championship.

Edited by Pratik Singh
