Who is Harley Cameron? Everything you need to know about AEW star

AEW is home to a lot of interesting stars and one of them is Harley Cameron. She showed up out of nowhere and joined Saraya, formerly known as Paige, and Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, to be a part of The Outcasts.

Cameron has had a very interesting career so far. Hailing from Gold Coast, Australia, she started off her career as a dancer before moving to the United States of America in 2018. After her move, she took on the role of ring girl for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships.

Harley Cameron showed keen interest in wrestling after her husband, Daniel Vidot, signed a developmental contract with WWE NXT. Once that happened, she had the privilege of being taught by former WWE Superstars, Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears.

Her first appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion took place on AEW Dark in July 2022, when Willow Nightingale defeated her. Her performance seemed to interest Tony Khan, and she signed a full-time contract with AEW in 2023.

She made her comeback late last year and has been involved ever since with Saraya as a part of The Outcasts stable.

Harley Cameron revealed how she missed out on signing with WWE

Harley Cameron is good friends with Shotzi and Scarlett Bordeaux, and while training with them, she caught the attention of WWE. However, she revealed how she was very close to signing with the Stamford-based company but ended up missing out.

Harley was a guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast when she revealed how WWE missed the boat by not signing her. She said:

"I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process. But thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat."

It would have been interesting to see how WWE would have used Harley Cameron if she had ended up there instead of going to AEW.

What do you think of Harley Cameron in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!