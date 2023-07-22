"I can just say that there were plans for me to go to another company (WWE)" - AEW star spills the beans on failed move

A current AEW star disclosed how she almost ended up in WWE, but some unfortunate circumstances forced her to change her plans.

In the current landscape of pro wrestling, both WWE and AEW are trying to one-up each other by acquiring some of the best talents. Although both companies perhaps have world-class talent, the race to sign the hottest free agents is always on.

Furthermore, there were several free agents in the past few years who made their choice by signing with one of the two major promotions. One such aspiring female athlete happens to be the current All Elite star and QTV faction member, Harley Cameron.

Cameron recently revealed while speaking on Talk is Jericho how she had plans to join the Stamford-based promotion instead, but a few circumstances led her to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Here is what she revealed:

"I can just say that there was plans for me to go to another company (WWE), and then that company decided to release a lot of people who were all involved in the process, but thanks to them, I learned how to wrestle and I ended up getting my green card. So, thanks, guys. You missed the boat." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Aaron Montague @venomouspoison6 @TripleH please sign @itsdanni_ellexo to a contract and have her team up with @ShotziWWE and @Lady_Scarlett13 those 3 together would make a badass team Harley Cameron would make an amazing addition to the roster in WWE so please sign her. pic.twitter.com/y1m14urEuy " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/y1m14urEuy" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/y1m14urEuy" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/y1m14urEuy

Other top stars who reportedly chose AEW over WWE

There was a time when WWE was the only major wrestling promotion for the stars to showcase their talent. However, with the inception of AEW back in 2019, the landscape has changed, and several top stars now have a choice between the two major promotions.

Moreover, one of the hottest free agents who decided to go All Elite instead of the Stamford-based promotion was Jay White, who was speculated to be Triple H's choice, but The Game failed to capture him.

Another top name that chose AEW was their recent signing Kota Ibushi. Meanwhile, the competition is ongoing, and such instances will be seen in the forthcoming future as well.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars