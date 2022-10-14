Which current WWE Superstar is Harley Cameron married to?

Harley Cameron (Danni Ellexo) recently teased an involvement with WWE as part of the Halloween Havoc event. She is a professional wrestler who occasionally competes on the independent circuit and All Elite Wrestling.

Cameron is also one-half of the "Siren's Fury" team alongside Mariah May. Her latest match was at the FWA Fire Your Guns event on November 12, where she faced Australian Ninja Warrior alumni Xena.

Ellexo is also a great fitness icon, as she has been a successful model since the age of 13. Her regular posts on Instagram and Twitter mainly consist of workout videos. Also known as "Triple Threat," she appeared on the cover of Fitness Gurls in June 2022.

Not long ago, Danni Ellexo married WWE Superstar Xyon Quinn (Daniel Vidot) after their engagement in September 2018. Quinn is a former Rugby player who announced his retirement from the sport in 2017. He is currently signed to WWE and performs on the NXT brand.

Vidot seemingly took the name Xyon Quinn as the surname merged with 'Harley,' is the name of a popular character from DC Comics. He made his in-ring debut on SmackDown against Sheamus in 2020 in a losing cause. Contrary to popular belief, he is not related to Roman Reigns.

Scarlett, Harley Cameron, and Shotzi recently featured in a music video for WWE ahead of Halloween Havoc

Besides being a professional wrestler and model, Harley Cameron is a great singer. She even performed at the "Dream Mania" fundraising event, which raised money for the Florida Down Syndrome Foundation.

Recently, Harley Cameron was featured in a music video alongside WWE Superstars Scarlett and Shotzi to promote the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event. It will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Unfortunately, Cameron's husband is not booked for the event.

Halloween Havoc has numerous exciting matches on the card, featuring superstars like Carmelo Hayes and Cora Jade. It is also set to feature a blockbuster Triple Threat Match between defending NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Alba Fyre.

