"Get this woman away from me please," says Mariah May after awkward moment with ex-WWE name

Mariah May has asked her fellow AEW star to stay away from her by sharing an awkward picture on social media. The talent in question has also appeared in WWE in the past.

The ex-WWE name being referred to is Harley Cameron. Before joining AEW in 2022, she made an appearance for the Stamford-based promotion in a non-wrestling role. Last month, Cameron made her return to All Elite Wrestling TV and joined Saraya to feud with Toni Storm and May.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Harley Cameron and Saraya suffered a defeat against AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and May in a tag team match. Meanwhile, Cameron and May have continued their feud on social media.

Trending

May recently took to X/Twitter to share an interesting picture with Harley Cameron. The 25-year-old also asked her followers to take Cameron away from her.

"Get this woman away from me please," May wrote.

You can view the tweet below.

Expand Tweet

WWE legend says Mariah May will be a huge star

WWE and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently discussed Mariah May's future in pro wrestling.

On an episode of Busted Open, Dreamer claimed that Mariah May would be a huge star once she potentially betrays Toni Storm in AEW.

"Mariah May will be a massive star for AEW if you continue her trajectory, and what I'm saying is exactly what we were talking about with [Chris] Jericho and Hook. You have these two people invested with each other over time, obviously, why does Mariah need Toni Storm? She doesn't, but she hangs out with her because, at first, she was like a stalker somewhat or an obsessed fan, so she will be a big star eventually when that turn happens (...) Once it does, it's going to be big." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

May and Toni Storm have become very popular among fans due to their remarkable on-screen chemistry. Only time will tell what's next in their intriguing story.

Do you think May will turn on Toni Storm in the coming weeks? Hit the discuss button and sound off.