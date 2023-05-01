AEW has potentially signed another former WWE name

In a recent interview, a former WWE name was confirmed to be signing with AEW. Harley Cameron has recently been associated with "QTV" segments alongside QT Marshall and Powerhouse Hobbs, the recently dethroned TNT Champion. She has been seen in a few QTV segments, but up until now has not been confirmed to be an official signing for AEW.

Harley Cameron was previously seen in WWE during a Halloween Havoc 2022 promotional video. She was part of the trio that performed a cover of the song "I Put a Spell on You". This was Cameron's first and only appearance in WWE and it was alongside Shotzi Blackheart (the host of Halloween Havoc 2022) and Scarlett Bourdeaux.

In a recent virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Cameron seemingly confirmed that she had signed with AEW, mentioning how this was "a dream come true" for her.

“For now. Just for now but we have a plan B coming up so, we’re very well-equipped for what’s happening next (when it comes to Wardlow being TNT Champion) but, I’m loving AEW. AEW’s amazing and it’s just awesome being there. It’s my dream. My dream came true so, very, very happy.”

The former WWE name mentioned that this was her first instance placing her autograph on a trading card since signing with AEW.

“Someone has made one of me (trading card) a year ago. Gosh, forgive me. I don’t remember. I think it was two years ago actually they brought it to me but, you’re my first one since being signed so… (she laughed)” [H/T-Wrestletalk]

Harley Cameron was recently spotted on AEW Dark, making her in-ring debut. This was a week before she made it official that she was signed with the company.

Former WWE name makes headlines in AEW this week

Former North American Champion Roderick Strong is AEW's newest signing, much to the surprise of the wrestling community.

After Strong made an appearance on AEW Dynamite to confront the Jericho Appreciation Society, Tony Khan confirmed that the multi-time champion has officially joined the brand. This marked his reunion with former Undisputed Era partner Adam Cole.

Tony Khan has been on a signing spree recently, and with many former WWE names still out there, who knows who else would make an appearance in AEW? Who would you like to see sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes