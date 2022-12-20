WWE Hall of Famer; Former Women's Champion – 5 stars Tony Khan could sign to AEW in 2023

AEW's signing spree shows no signs of letting up. Despite having an already overcrowded roster, AEW President Tony Khan continues to collect names as if it were going out of style.

This year alone, he has added Claudio Castagnoli, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Saraya, Toni Storm, and even Jeff Jarrett among others. There is no doubt he will continue to add more star power to his locker room in 2023 should the opportunity arise. Whether he can maintain morale and harmony within his ranks is another question as television time remains at a premium.

With many wrestlers either swimming around in the free agency pool or nearing the end of their current deals with WWE, here are 5 names that could turn up in AEW in 2023.

#5. Matt Riddle could sign with AEW after being written off WWE television

Matt Riddle continues to be a polarizing figure in the wrestling industry. He was on a roll at the start of 2022 alongside his partner Randy Orton as part of RK-Bro.

But after The Viper was sidelined with a major injury, Riddle was forced to go it alone on RAW. He did have an enjoyable feud with Seth Rollins which ensured he remained prominently on television.

But he has been floundering lately. A few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle with a Samoan Spike, which was his tribute to the late Umaga. It was reported that Riddle was written off of television after the segment.

Later on, a new report revealed that the former MMA fighter had failed a drug test and was allegedly suspended by WWE so that he could be sent to rehab. However, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer rubbished those claims in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Instead, he said that the Original Bro had reportedly asked for time off to deal with the fallout of his real-life divorce.

Riddle had previously violated the company's Wellness Policy before, resulting in his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam being moved to Clash at the Castle. With his current contract running out next year, he could be tempted by a change in environment at AEW and a chance to start afresh.

His MMA-inspired style would make for excellent matchups with the likes of Malakai Black and PAC while he would be able to showcase his goofy side opposite Orange Cassidy and Danhausen.

#4. Naomi could join AEW to boost the women's division

Poor Naomi. In the wake of her and Sasha Banks' WWE walk out in May, the idea of the star opting for a change of scene seemed like a real possibility. But instead of doing it together with The Boss, Naomi might have to make the decision alone.

Naomi's contract was rumored to expire a couple of months after her RAW walkout. With Vince McMahon's unexpected departure from WWE, there has been no breakthrough in discussions for a potential return.

It would seem inconceivable that Naomi would not be part of WWE this time last year, given that her husband is a major talent as part of The Bloodline. But perhaps the star's recent interaction with TBS Champion Jade Cargill, which was posted on social media, could lead to an eventual debut in AEW next year.

The 35-year-old may have been a WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but it feels like she's always been underutilized throughout her WWE career. Maybe a run in WWE will allow her to properly showcase her talent. She would also definitely be a credible contender for the TBS Championship and a feud with Jade Cargill could further elevate the prestige of the title.

#3. Goldberg could join fellow WCW legend Sting in AEW

One thing wrestling fans can't deny is how well veterans and legends are being used in AEW. The likes of Sting, Christian Cage and, most recently, Jeff Jarrett have seen a career rejuvenation of sorts since turning up in Tony Khan's company.

Could WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg be tempted to try his luck with a new company at this late stage of his career? It might sound crazy, but it isn't as unlikely as you may think.

The former Universal Champion's deal with WWE is set to expire at the end of the year, and according to Fightful Select, both parties haven't confirmed any fresh new terms yet:

"Last week, rumors circulated that Goldberg had signed a new WWE contract that would see him with a two year deal, with five matches guaranteed, and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn’t faced. In addition, the report stated the shows would be mainly Saudi/WrestleMania matches. However, those close to him say not so fast. Specifically they said “that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals," the Fightful report said. (h/t: RSN)

Goldberg has faced everyone there is to face in WWE, from Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Despite his part-time status in recent years, many fans feel that he has already overstayed his welcome in WWE.

It would be fun to see the former WCW Champion pitch up on AEW against the likes of Hobbs, Wardlow, and even Samoa Joe. As unlikely as it may be, we could feasibly be seeing a "Goldberg is All Elite" graphic in 2023.

#2. Edge could join Christian Cage in AEW

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that WWE Hall of Famer Edge signed a three-year deal back in 2020, starting with his surprise entry in that year's Royal Rumble.

Even taking into account his time on the shelf from various injuries, it's likely that the Rated-R Superstar's contract will officially end in 2023.

Edge initially retired in 2011 after he suffered a neck injury that kept him out of action for nine years. More than a decade after his first retirement from the business, Adam Copeland announced back in the summer that he would eventually call time on his career once his WWE contract runs out.

But what if Edge makes a U-turn and joins his former tag team partner Christian Cage at All Elite Wrestling? Despite his storied career in WWE, Edge's relationship with Captain Charisma remains forever intertwined.

He might be tempted to make one last run with Cage as allies or rivals. The Ultimate Opportunist could even try to recreate another Judgment Day in AEW, working with younger talents in the company just like he did with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

#1. Sasha Banks will be the hottest free agent in 2023

The Sasha Banks/WWE saga continues to rumble on, with the latest news being that The Boss is in line for a shocking NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 appearance on January 4th.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Banks is closing the chapter on her WWE career and is opening doors to a new frontier. A one-on-one match with former WWE star KAIRI, who currently reigns as the IWGP Women's Champion, could very well be on the horizon. However, it appears to be on a per-appearance basis with limited dates.

Beyond that, could The Blueprint eventually land up in Tony Khan's promotion and become All Elite? It would definitely be a coup for AEW and a chance to shake up their division.

Another former WWE Superstar, Saraya, is scheduled to have a tag team match against Britt Baker and AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter on the January 11th episode of Dynamite. The question on everyone's mind is: who should be her partner? If it was left up to wrestling fans, it would very well be Sasha Banks.

