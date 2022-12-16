Matt Riddle was written off of TV programming after being viciously ambushed by the Bloodline's Enforcer Solo Sikoa on last week's episode of WWE RAW.

The segment showed him being wheeled off by the parademics in an ambulance and it was implied he'd been injured and would be out of action for six weeks. Later on, a new report came to light stating that Riddle had failed a drug test and in result has been allegedly suspended by WWE.

It seemed that the Original Bro has landed himself in quite the trouble and is being pushed to join rehab to get help. However, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the sources close to Matt Riddle have denied the story of him heading to rehab. It was further stated that he's reportedly only taking time off from the pressures of going through a divorce.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists One source close to Matt Riddle denied the story of him being off due to a failed drug test, saying he was taking time off because of pressure of going through a divorce.



- WON One source close to Matt Riddle denied the story of him being off due to a failed drug test, saying he was taking time off because of pressure of going through a divorce.- WON https://t.co/O2ZTvrc9la

Riddle is reported to have already violated the company's wellness before, resulting in his match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam being moved to Clash at the Castle. It seems that WWE may be looking forward to setting up his partner Elias as a tag team with Kevin Owens after their unsuccessful attempt to win the tag team championships.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

Wrestling legend believes Matt Riddle has backstage heat in WWE

Veteran manager Teddy Long has looked into Matt Riddle's wellness policy violation situation. He suggested that the Original Bro could have some backstage heat in the company.

We saw Riddle get brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa on the December 5th episode of RAW. WWE then confirmed that he's been put out of action for six weeks from the resulting injuries after being brutalized by the Bloodline member.

Teddy Long spoke over on Sportskeeda's Wrestling One on One, giving his take that Riddle is now under major backstage heat from failing his second drug test and violating the wellness policy. The iconic general manager stated that he is now being punished with questionable booking decisions:

"That could be the problem; he could have a little heat. And sometimes when you get heat, that's the way you get punished," said Teddy Long. (14:06 - 14:13)

Konnan also seemed to agree with Teddy Long over this claim and stated that no other top WWE star would be treated like this otherwise:

"I thought it was a good match. They made Solo Sikoa look like a beast because he took out Elias earlier and then just destroyed Riddle. Riddle's gotta have heat bro. There's no other top guy who gets treated like this," said Konnan.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes