Alleged reason that WWE wrote Matt Riddle off TV

Matt Riddle was written off the television during last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and the alleged reason for that has reportedly been revealed.

The Original Bro teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, but they could not capture the titles.

Following the bout, The Bloodline attacked Riddle, with Solo Sikoa taking him out with Samoan Spike and a nasty chair spot. The former was stretched out of the arena, and the company released a statement saying he was expected to be out of action for six weeks.

However, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, there's another reason WWE wrote Matt Riddle off of TV, and it isn't the first time they've had to do it. Several months ago, Riddle was scheduled to take on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, but the bout was moved to Clash at the Castle.

A source informed Haynes that the match was pushed back because Matt Riddle failed a drug test leading up to The Biggest Party of the Summer, which was the last test done while Vince McMahon was still in charge.

The report adds that WWE told the former RK-Bro member at the time that if he were to fail another test, the result would be like what the company gave Jeff Hardy, which is a “rehab or fired” situation.

Cassidy Haynes mentioned that the belief backstage is that Matt Riddle has already entered treatment or will be admitted soon, as most programs run for a month. It's worth noting that WWE no longer tests for marijuana.

