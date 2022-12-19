"Goldberg and Mandy Rose should join AEW" – Wrestling fans explode after rumors of WWE legend possibly becoming a free agent soon 

Goldberg could soon become a free agent as his contract with WWE will be expiring shortly. Fans went into a frenzy with predictions of what might lie ahead.

The icon made a second debut for WWE in 2016 to kickstart a program against Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

He proceeded to demolish the Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series 2016 in one of the greatest squash matches of all time.

He went on to defeat Kevin Owens at Fast Lane 2017 to set up a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. The former UFC star avenged his losses at WrestleMania 20 and Survivor Series to win.

Since then, Goldberg has been called upon to participate in marquee matches to boost viewership and generate more interest in the product. Rumors circulated last week that the former WCW megastar had signed a new contract.

A recent report from Fightful Select quashed these rumors for the time being.

"Last week, rumors circulated that Goldberg had signed a new WWE contract that would see him with a two year deal, with five matches guaranteed, and three matches to be against new talent that he hasn’t faced. In addition, the report stated the shows would be mainly Saudi/WrestleMania matches. However, those close to him say not so fast. Specifically they said “that would be news to his reps that negotiate those kinds of deals," the Fightful report said. (h/t: RSN)

Fans immediately went into a frenzy, with some suggesting the two-time Universal Champion could be headed to AEW and others insisting that there's no chance Tony Khan will get him.

Bret Hart feels Goldberg should not be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Bret Hart recently commented on Goldberg's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame at a fan signing. The Hart Family member insisted that the former World Heavyweight Champion should not be in the Hall of Fame as he could not wrestle.

"They should [on being told that WWE should put Horowitz into the Hall of Fame]. They should take Goldberg out. I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame then Horowitz should've gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with," Hart said. [0:17-0:33]

Goldberg's last match came at Elimination Chamber 2022 when he faced Roman Reigns for the world title. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious en route to unifying the titles at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg, regardless of his age, is a mainstream superstar. Do you think he has one more match in him? Let us know in the comments.

