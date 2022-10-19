Goldberg being in the WWE Hall of Fame isn't something that Bret Hart is a fan of.

Bret Hart has put Goldberg on blast on multiple occasions for giving him a concussion that eventually made him hang up the boots. The Hitman has never shied away from taking shots at the fellow WWE Hall of Famer over what happened in WCW.

During a recent fan signing, Bret Hart said that if Goldberg's in the WWE Hall of Fame, former superstar Barry Horowitz should also get in because the latter can "actually wrestle."

"I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame then Horowitz should've gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with," Hart said. [0:17-0:33]

At another point during the signing, Hart stated that WWE should take the 55-year-old star out of the Hall of Fame and put Horowitz:

"They should [on being told that WWE should put Horowitz into the Hall of Fame]. They should take Goldberg out." [0:09-0:12]

For those unaware, Barry Horowitz had two stints in WWE during the 80s and 90s. He was primarily used as an enhancement talent during his second WWE run.

Goldberg recently opened up about Bret Hart's animosity toward him

It seems like Goldberg's done apologizing to Bret Hart over giving him a concussion. The decorated wrestling veteran said that what happened to Bret bothered him to this day.

He further stated that he would take the guilt to his grave, but he's done saying sorry as he has already apologized to Hart on multiple occasions. He finished his comments by clarifying that he had moved on and Hart should too.

"I’m done saying I’m sorry, I’ve said it a million times. And I’m not going to continue to tear myself down. I’m done. I said I’m sorry. If you can’t accept my apology. I’m really, you know, it is what it is. You got to move on and I moved on. So I won’t be breached in this subject too much more," Goldberg said.

The former WCW Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and headlined that year's class. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Paul Heyman.

As for Bret Hart, he is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He went in as an individual in 2006 and was inducted into the class of 2019 as a member of The Hart Foundation.

