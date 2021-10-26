Did Bret Hart forgive Goldberg for ending his wrestling career?

Bret Hart was one of WWE's biggest superstars during the '90s. Sadly, his run ended in inexplicable circumstances. Famously dubbed the Montreal Screwjob, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon devised a plan to legitimately screw The Hitman at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997.

It saw McMahon call for the bell to ring early in the WWE title match against Shawn Michaels while Hart was locked in a Sharpshooter. The Chairman wanted to get the title from Bret at any cost so he wouldn't take the title with him to WCW. The Hitman had agreed on a deal with WCW as WWE could no longer honor his lucrative deal.

Bret Hart's time with WCW lasted just a couple of years as he was legitimately injured by Goldberg in a match at Starrcade in 1999. It resulted in the WWE Hall of Famer having the post-concussion syndrome. He was unable to compete, and WCW eventually terminated his contract. Hart retired and blamed Goldberg for his career being cut short.

So, did Bret Hart ever forgive Goldberg for ending his wrestling career?

According to Pro Wrestling Stories, "Bret Hart has forgiven him, and the two get along just fine to this day." Despite this, the former WWE Champion is still very critical of Goldberg in many interviews.

"Bill Goldberg kicked me in the head and ended my career because he didn't know what he was doing."- Bret Hart

Speaking on WWE Network's Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hart was critical of Goldberg:

"Goldberg, to me, he was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers to ever work in the business. For Bill Goldberg to be in the HOF…he hurt everybody that he worked with. You might as well wrestle a real gorilla. He was the most dangerous guy to work with."

The Hitman continued:

"I always knew what I was doing. I would hurt myself before I ever hurt another wrestler. And I just wish some of the wrestlers I worked with, especially at the end [of my career] like Goldberg. He was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers to ever work in the business. For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame… he hurt everybody that he worked with." Bret Hart said. (h/t TalkSport)

Bret Hart is healthy to this day and has made appearances on wrestling shows in the last couple of years for WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling.

Did Bret Hart ever wrestle again after retiring?

Bret Hart did compete again, but not at the same level as he did before retirement. He returned to WWE RAW in 2010 for the first time since 1997 to feud with Vince McMahon. The feud resulted in a match at WrestleMania, which turned into more of a segment. McMahon got his comeuppance for 1997 by being forced to tap out to the Sharpshooter by Bret.

The Hitman also teamed up with Team WWE to face Nexus at SummerSlam that same year.

