"I'm done saying I'm sorry" - Goldberg is tired of apologizing to WWE Hall of Famer

Goldberg believes he has apologized enough for the botched kick that ultimately resulted in a WWE icon’s retirement.

On December 19, 1999, the veteran wrestler gave Bret Hart a severe concussion during the main event of WCW Starrcade. The following year, Hart was forced to retire as a result of the injury.

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, the 55-year-old described the Canadian as an “idol” for fellow professional wrestlers. However, Goldberg also made it clear that he does not plan to continue apologizing for something that happened over two decades ago.

“There was absolutely no malicious intent whatsoever. None. Zero. So, does it bother me? Yeah, I’ll take it to my grave. But, also, I’ve gotta say, man, and I’m at a turning point, I’m done saying I’m sorry. I’ve said it a million times and I’m not gonna continue to tear myself down. I’m done. I’ve said I’m sorry. If he can’t accept my apology, it is what it is. You’ve gotta move on, and I’ve moved on.”

Allan @allan_cheapshot "On a scale of 1-10, as a wrestler, Goldberg was a zero." - Bret Hart "On a scale of 1-10, as a wrestler, Goldberg was a zero." - Bret Hart https://t.co/bvXc2K5jvq

Having already apologized countless times, the former WCW star added that he “won’t be broaching this subject too much more” in future interviews.

Bret Hart never holds back when discussing Goldberg

In 2020, Bret Hart said on Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” show that Goldberg was “one of the most unprofessional wrestlers” of all time. The Hitman claimed his former in-ring rival “hurt everyone he ever worked with” and compared him to a gorilla.

Last weekend, a video emerged in which Hart simply replied “no” when asked if he likes the two-time Universal Champion.

Clearly, The Hitman is never afraid to give his brutally honest opinion on wrestling topics. He recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter about Vince McMahon’s decision to suddenly retire at the age of 76.

