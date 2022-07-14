"I will take it to my grave" - Goldberg on being accused of ending the career of WWE legend

Bret Hart is no fan of Bill Goldberg and blames the WCW legend for ending his career. The latter has now addressed the fateful incident that led The Hitman to bid farewell from the ring.

Hart squared off against Goldberg in the main event of WCW Starrcade 1999. During the match, the former bounced off the ropes and Goldberg caught him with a kick to the face. The errant kick ultimately led to the end of Bret's career and is something The Hitman has understandably never gotten over.

Bill recently joined The Michael Kay Show with Peter Rosenberg to promote his upcoming 'Biography: WWE Legends' episode on the A&E network. During the conversation, the four-time world champion was asked about the incident with Bret Hart and was asked if it hurt him at all that Bret still hasn't moved past it.

"When an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it, especially the person negatively affected by it, yeah it sucks. I will take it to my grave because I am sure that he will never forgive me." (00:54 - 01:11)

He admitted that he has said he is sorry about the errant kick many times, but it hasn't changed anything. The 55-year-old got angry towards the end of the clip about Hart not letting it go.

"What else can I say? I said I was sorry and that it was unintentional, it was the furthest thing from my mind, I dont know, a million times? And of those a million times, he's come back with, 'Yes, was intentional, he's a punk, he didn't know what he was doing and ruined my career." (01:14 - 01:31)

Bret Hart on Goldberg being in the WWE Hall of Fame

Bret once spoke to Stone Cold Steve Austin on an episode of Broken Skull Sessions and went on a bit of a rant about Goldberg being in the WWE Hall of Fame.

He compared wrestling the WCW legend to fighting a real gorilla and called him one of the most unprofessional wrestlers in the business. The Hitman added that Bill hurt everyone he got into the ring with.

-Bret Hart For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame... he hurt everybody he worked with. Might as well wrestle a real gorilla."-Bret Hart For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame... he hurt everybody he worked with. Might as well wrestle a real gorilla." 😂😂😂😂-Bret Hart https://t.co/i9Ax47yIWi

