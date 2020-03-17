Bret Hart reveals current champion is "the most unprofessional wrestler" in the business

The WWE Hall of Famer minced no words and called this current WWE Superstar the "most dangerous guy to work with".

Hart said this in his recent appearance on Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions.

Bret Hart with Natalya

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was a recent guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. The two former rivals spoke about several things, ranging from the Montreal Screwjob to their epic matches, as well as the injuries they suffered.

Hart revealed that he was a "stiff worker" but he never injured any of the Superstars that he got in the ring with, stating that he always took care of the person he wrestled.

But, he said that some of the wrestlers that he worked with did not take care of him like he did. He singled out current Universal Champion Goldberg of hurting his opponents in the ring and went on to call him "unprofessional":

"I just wish some of the wrestlers I worked with, especially in the end, like Goldberg... Goldberg, to me, was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there was in the business. He hurt everyone he ever worked with. You might as well wrestle a real gorilla. He was the most dangerous guy to work with, he hurt everyone he worked with."

"Even when I worked with Bill, the last thing I said to Bill before we went out to have that match that ended my career - I said, ‘Bill, whatever you do out there, don't hurt me.'"

Hart was forced to retire from wrestling following a match against Goldberg back in WCW, and the WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly not forgiven the current Universal Champion.