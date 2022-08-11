Bret Hart reacts to Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE (Exclusive)

Bret Hart has given his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s decision to retire after 40 years as the head of WWE.

McMahon announced the news last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have replaced the 76-year-old as WWE’s new co-CEOs, while Triple H is now in charge of creative.

Hart famously fell out with McMahon following the Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series 1997. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, The Hitman made it clear that he has not enjoyed the recent developments involving his former boss.

“Like everybody else, I’m mostly just kind of surprised,” Hart said. “I don’t think anybody’s ever made as big a footprint as Vince McMahon. I feel kinda sad about it, actually. I know people probably think I would be gloating or happy to see him go through what he’s going [through], but I don’t. I feel bad that it happened, or whatever’s happened. I think his loss, or his absence from the business, will be sorely missed.” [0:48-1:20]

Watch the video above to hear Bret Hart’s thoughts on Ric Flair’s last match. He also disclosed what he said to The Nature Boy moments after the contest ended.

Filmed at The Gathering wrestling convention. Thanks to www.tmartpromotions.com for making this interview possible.

Bret Hart made amends with Vince McMahon many years ago

At Survivor Series 1997, Vince McMahon booked Shawn Michaels to win the WWE Championship from Bret Hart without informing The Hitman before the event. This controversial moment remains one of the most debated topics in wrestling history.

After clearing the air with McMahon several years later, the Canadian received his first induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. He also joined the elite group in 2019 as a member of The Hart Foundation.

Hart even wrestled the former WWE Chairman in 2010 at WrestleMania 26. The five-time WWE Champion won the 11-minute No Holds Barred Lumberjack match, which largely revolved around the Hart family’s long-standing issues with McMahon.

