WWE's Montreal Screwjob: Where are they now?

If you've never heard of the "Montreal Screwjob" from WWE Survivor Series 1997, you're either too young, an amnesiac, or simply not a wrestling fan. And, even then, there's still a good chance you know about it. It's one of pro wrestling's most infamous moments and has spawned numerous articles, documentaries, and actual wrestling angles.

And it happened 24 years ago today.

If you're not familiar with the actual incident, well, it would take an entire article just to explain it. And we're already working on this one, so perhaps consider this page to get you caught up.

As we said, it's been almost a quarter-century since "Bret screwed Bret," Vince McMahon became the greatest villain in WWE history, and the subject of millions of articles like this one was spawned. A lot can happen in that amount of time -- and people can change.

So, let's take a look at some of the major players in this WWE drama and where they are today.

Let's start at the top.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart

One of the things that made the situation going into Survivor Series 1997 so complicated was that it was being held in the home country of the WWE Champion at the time, Bret Hart.

Normally, that wouldn't be an issue for the 'Hitman', who was widely regarded backstage as a guy who was willing to do business. But this was Canada and he was facing Shawn Michaels - and Hart was not willing to lose his championship to Michaels in Canada.

The night following Survivor Series, WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Nitro and gleefully announced that Hart was indeed coming to World Championship Wrestling -- and as part of the New World Order faction.

When Hart eventually debuted in the promotion -- and keep in mind he was the hottest commodity in wrestling right then -- he was brought in... as a special guest referee... in a match between Bischoff and announcer Larry Zybsko (no offense to "Larry Legend", but come on).

Hart would eventually go on to win numerous titles in WCW, including their world title, but was never really used there to his full potential. A stiff kick to the head during a match with Goldberg caused a concussion that was the start of the end of his career.

Hart would eventually mend fences with WWE, even being inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2006. Nowadays, Hart is enjoying retirement, making appearances for both WWE and AEW every so often. He will occasionally make headlines in regards to comments he makes about other stars, past and current.

