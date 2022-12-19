WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will reportedly be a free agent very soon.

Goldberg last wrestled at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in February this year. The show was held in Saudi Arabia and Goldberg battled Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the match. Roman picked up the victory and is still the reigning champion today.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE and the former Universal Champion have yet to come to a deal that would keep the 55-year-old with the promotion. His current deal runs through the end of the year and there no matches remaining on it.

There were recent rumors that Goldberg had inked a new deal with the company, but Sapp noted in his report that it would be "news to his reps that negotiate those kind of deals." It was not ruled out that Goldberg may sign an agreement with the promotion in the future.

WWE veteran doesn't believe Goldberg belongs in the Hall of Fame

Goldberg was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He was an icon in WCW and has become an attraction in WWE later in his career, and only wrestles once in a while.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell show, the wrestling veteran agreed with Bret Hart's comments about Goldberg not belonging in the Hall of Fame. Bret still resents Goldberg for booting him in the head at Starrcade 1999 and effectively ending his professional wrestling career.

"What does taking him out of the Hall of Fame do? [Nothing] Yes, sir. He's [Hart] just mad at him. He's pissed at him. And by right, yeah he doesn't really belong in there. (...) I think that to take him out of the Hall of Fame, I don't think it does anything. It just maybe appeases Bret a little bit," he said. (0:51 - 1:32)

Goldberg may be in his mid 50s, but the WCW legend looks to still be in amazing shape. Time will tell if he returns to the company or shows up in another promotion in the near future.

