Surprising Terms of Goldberg’s new WWE deal revealed - Reports

Earlier this year, the WWE Universe got to witness Bill Goldberg take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championships in a losing effort. This was the last time we saw Da Man step inside the squared circle. According to a new report, the WWE Hall of Famer received some surprising terms in his new deal.

In 2016, Bill Goldberg shocked the world when decided to return to the world of professional wrestling. After quickly going over Brock Lesnar, Da Man captured the Universal Championship before dropping the title back to The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 33.

Earlier this year, Bill returned for a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns. The two met in the opening contest of Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, where the WWE Hall of Famer lost to The Tribal Chief after getting trapped in a Guillotine Choke.

According to a report from Xero News, it looks like Bill Goldberg has signed a new deal with the company which includes different and surprising terms for Da Man. The report states that the 55-year-old star will have five matches in the span of two years, three of which will include younger talent.

The report also states that he wants to have a match with his last opponent, Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see which stars will get a chance to face The Icon inside the squared circle.

Goldberg mentioned that his WWE contract would end before 2023

After Da Man's last match against The Tribal Chief, fans were wondering when the WWE Hall of Famer would return inside the squared circle.

However, the former Universal Champion did mention when his current contract would expire with the company. Speaking on Roman Atwood podcast, the 55-year-old star mentioned that his contract would end in December:

"Stephanie [McMahon] if you're listening to this, my contract ends in two months. So don't hold this against me." [H/T - Sportskeeda]

According to recent reports, Bill recently signed a new deal with the company that would allow him to work with new talent. It will be interesting to see which superstar will be given the opportunity to work with Da Man inside the squared circle.

