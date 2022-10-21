WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg shared an interesting story about Stephanie McMahon along with when his current WWE contract will end.

In 2016, Bill Goldberg made a shocking return to WWE, quickly defeating Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. The following year, he became the Universal Champion by defeating Kevin Owens.

Bill isn't a full-time wrestler, nor is he in his prime. However, he has made sporadic appearances as he is under contract. On the Roman Atwood podcast, the 55-year-old superstar recalled a story about when Stephanie McMahon asked him to stop head-butting doors.

"Stephanie [McMahon] if you're listening to this, my contract ends in two months. So don't hold this against me. Stephanie came up to me backstage one night and she said, 'I heard you've been head-butting the doors.' I'm like, 'Yeah, that's how I gotta be me.' She's like, 'I don't want you to headbutting any more doors.' (...) I put my head through a lot of things across the country from 94-97, and I guarantee you half of them are still there." (From 55:56 to 56:32)

Bill continued to head butt and punch stuff even after receiving a warning from Stephanie McMahon.

Goldberg recalls breaking his hand before appearing in front of the crowd on WWE RAW

In 2003, Da Man was at the top of the division as he went head-to-head against Triple H and Evolution to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he was new to the company and followed his own rules before preparing for a match.

When Stephanie McMahon asked him to stop headbutting the doors, Goldberg started punching doors. In the same interview, he recalled how he broke his hand on RAW before appearing in front of the audience:

"She [Stephanie McMahon] walks up and says, 'We can't have you headbutting the door anymore.' I'm like, 'Man, I don't know how I can be me if I don't go through my routine.' (...) They knock on my door. Wham! I punched the door and broke my hand. I never told them about it, right? (...) I wear these gloves. So fortunately, I grabbed my glove and pulled my hand back out and so I can move it. We went to the ring and I grabbed the rope and I fell." (56:32 to 57:27)

Fortunately, the injury wasn't serious as Goldberg closed out the night with Steve Austin as the two drank beers.

