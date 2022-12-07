Watch: Naomi shares a moment with top AEW champion at major event amid WWE absence

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Naomi was recently spotted alongside AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Naomi and her tag team partner, Sasha Banks, have been away from in-ring action for more than 7 months at this point. The two stars won their titles after defeating Carmella and Queen Zelina in a fatal four-way tag match at the WrestleMania 38 event.

Due to their rather unpleasant exit from WWE, speculation about them joining the Jacksonville-based company has circulated for a while now. The rumors recently received fresh winds after Naomi was spotted with TBS Champion Jade Cargill at a recent Hawks basketball game.

Naomi also took to Twitter to praise Jade Cargill while posting a video of them holding hands.

"Strong women don't have 'attitudes,' we have standards. - Marilyn Monroe - @Jade_Cargill you’re amazing 🥹😘💚"

You can check out the full video here:

Will Naomi jump ship to AEW in the coming months? Only time will tell.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion has previously interacted with other AEW stars as well

Although Tony Khan's company and WWE are generally seen as rivals in the pro-wrestling world, the stars from both promotions have shown friendliness towards each other.

Naomi also sent a short message to veteran star Christian Cage on the latter's birthday.

"Happy Birthday @Christian4Peeps 🎉"

You can check out the full tweet:

As of late, Christian Cage and Jungle Boy (aka Jack Perry) have been feuding against each other, with the veteran employing the help of Luchasaurus. While Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were tag team partners once, their relationship is seemingly beyond repair at this point.

The two former teammates faced off at Full Gear earlier this year. Jungle Boy was finally able to overcome the odds and take down the masked wrestler, earning the win in the Steel Cage match. It remains to be seen if this marked the end of their feud or whether there is more left in the storyline.

Meanwhile, Naomi continues to be friendly with fellow stars regardless of their place of employment.

Do you think Naomi will join AEW in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

