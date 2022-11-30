Naomi took to Twitter to send a birthday message to Christian Cage. The two superstars share the same birthday.

Cage is currently sidelined with an injury in AEW. However, the promotion has continued to feature him regularly on TV, alongside his right-hand of destruction, Luchasaurus.

Taking to Twitter, Naomi wished Cage on his birthday. Her message can be checked out in the following tweet:

Christian has been feuding with 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry over the past few months. He betrayed his former Jurassic Express stablemate after they lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

At this year's All Out pay-per-view, the 49-year-old was victorious over Perry. Since then, he has been accompanying Luchasaurus to ringside in AEW and was in his corner at Full Gear.

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about helping Naomi

WWE veteran Teddy Long was recently in conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One On One.

During the conversation, the on-screen WWE personality opened up about helping the former SmackDown Women's Champion. He also noted that Jimmy Uso later thanked him for helping his wife.

Long said:

"I spent a lot of time with Naomi. Now, Naomi, you know is Jimmy Uso's wife. When she first broke into this business, we were in Buffalo, New York, so she didn't have a ride. She was just by herself. I gave her a ride; she rode back with me; I took care of her because she didn't have a clue. Took her to the same hotel I was at, and showed her how to get a room and everything. So Jimmy really thanked me for looking out for her."

The 35-year-old has been absent from WWE for months, ever since walking out of the company alongside Sasha Banks. The duo previously won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships but were reportedly unhappy with the creative direction.

It remains to be seen if The Boss and The Glow will return to in-ring competition at any point down the road.

Do you want to see the former SmackDown Women's Champion back in WWE? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes